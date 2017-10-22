Trump defends tweets as key to White House victory

Telegraph UK - Sunday, October 17, 2017

Trump defends tweets as key to White House victory Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Trump defends tweets as key to White House victory Donald Trump Credit: Evan Vucci/AP 22 October 2017 3:13am US President Donald Trump defended his regular use of social media, especially Twitter, and said he may...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Anthony Scaramucci: 'Political genius' Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton thanks to Twitter

Republican senator calls Donald Trump's White House an 'adult day care centre' in extraordinary Twitter spat

Details emerge of aborted deal for Moscow's Trump Tower - 'help peace and make money'

Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump against criticism over the way he dresses

Anthony Scaramucci apologises to Donald Trump over tweets praising Hillary Clinton and urging tighter gun laws

Sean Spicer rounds on the media in first interview since quitting as Donald Trump's spokesman

When is Donald Trump's inauguration, what will happen on the day and when will Barack Obama move out of the White House?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos & Video: Charity Zumbathon/Salsathon

Photos/Video: Bermuda International Dog Shows

“Our History In Hats” Book Launch On Oct 27

Triga Finga goes sailing

Katchafire burns with 'Addicted'

Stephen Dajure makes statement with 'Cool N Dreadly'

Women went wild at Bikini Sundayz

SPORTS more
Netball winter season starts in style

BLTA wants Futures Tour for Bermuda

Mitchell wins bronze in Martinique

Video: Netball Winter League Opening Ceremony

Video: Netball Winter League Opening Ceremony

Stephen Francis steps down as head coach at MVP

Video: Court House Squash Charity Spinathon

POLITICS more
PNP says volunteers in St Mary SE viciously attacked

BBC invited a third more pro-EU than Eurosceptic speakers to appear during election campaign, report claims

Persad Bissessar seeking fresh mandate

Political Ombudsman says talks with parties about complaints related to St Mary SE seat fruitful

Video: Interview With OBA Youth Wing Chairman

Belize gives nod to amend legislation regarding marijuana use

Senate approves amendments to Processed Food Act and Regulations

BUSINESS more
Docks: ‘No Resolve To The Industrial Dispute’

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting October 21

Dates Change For #d4day Match Between Pride, Hurricanes

Digicel Service Resumes In Marigot

Banks and credit unions have differences

Echoes of the Black Monday stock crash of 1987

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 20 2017

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Las Vegas hotel will not rent out mass killer Stephen Paddock's room again

Five living former presidents appear together for first time since 2013  to raise money for hurricane victims 

Police appeal for information

PNP says volunteers in St Mary SE viciously attacked

Public forced to 'pay twice over' for high cost drugs, campaigners say

Prison officers armed with incapacitant spray to defend themselves against inmates

Honolulu store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam

RELATED STORIES
Anthony Scaramucci: 'Political genius' Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton thanks to Twitter

Republican senator calls Donald Trump's White House an 'adult day care centre' in extraordinary Twitter spat

Details emerge of aborted deal for Moscow's Trump Tower - 'help peace and make money'

Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump against criticism over the way he dresses

Anthony Scaramucci apologises to Donald Trump over tweets praising Hillary Clinton and urging tighter gun laws

Sean Spicer rounds on the media in first interview since quitting as Donald Trump's spokesman

When is Donald Trump's inauguration, what will happen on the day and when will Barack Obama move out of the White House?

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Benita farris: My husband was perfect at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months I'm soo grateful to notablespy for saving me through. He's one of the best and most reliable hackers in the world. He...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Benita farris: My husband was perfect at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months I'm soo grateful to notablespy for saving me through. He's one of the best and most reliable hackers in the world. He...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...