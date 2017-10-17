Scott Mottley, Damion Crawford join Senate

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, October 17, 2017

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Donna Scott Mottley returned to the Senate yesterday as the leader of Opposition business, after a 10-year absence.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Damion and Donna take their seats on the Opposition benches in Senate

PNP names 27-member shadow Cabinet

PNP announces new shadow Cabinet

Don Wehby takes seat in the Senate

New Parliament looks exciting

Don Wehby returns to the Senate

JUST IN: Tufton, Williams resign as Senators



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gov't names first entertainment zone

To the rescue

D-Will, Iyara collab on track

Mas in The Gap

Yello strikes gold with treasure hunt

Chart Watch iTunes | The Green gives 'Marching Orders'

Connecting tourism and entertainment

SPORTS more
Stokely Vale blanks FA champs Black Rock

Windies women whip Sri Lanka for series lead

Naps look to close in on SSFL title

Windies confident but cautious for Zimbabwe series

A ‘Thought’ to lift our spirit

T&T, Argentina clash for Worlds spot today

Hockey Tridents win at last

POLITICS more
Obama, Bush slam Trump-era politics

Be creative with housing finance products, PM urges

Stokely Vale blanks FA champs Black Rock

Furbert silent on same-sex Bill

The President’s Power To Appoint Is Incontestable

Ink Plus backs Prime Minister T20 Cup

GECOM chair appointment…Business leaders warn of economic instability

BUSINESS more
Trade Minister: Limited access to capital hurting entrepreneurs

Cuba, T&T trade ties growing says Cuban ambassador

ANSA McAL celebrates 25 years of service to Guyanese market

GECOM chair appointment…Business leaders warn of economic instability

Unilever down $1.94

Cuba, T&T trade ties growing says Cuban ambassador

Telemedia C.E.O. makes big money!

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Spain identifies 800 Britons suspected of making fake sickness claims

Bloody week in Afghanistan

Drone strike kills six al-Qaeda suspects in Yemen

8 million rounds of ammo unaccounted for

Accused in publicised cases plead guilty on 'Sentence Reduction Day'

Second teenager charged with murder after stabbing outside Parsons Green station

Cuba, T&T trade ties growing says Cuban ambassador

RELATED STORIES
Damion and Donna take their seats on the Opposition benches in Senate

PNP names 27-member shadow Cabinet

PNP announces new shadow Cabinet

Don Wehby takes seat in the Senate

New Parliament looks exciting

Don Wehby returns to the Senate

JUST IN: Tufton, Williams resign as Senators

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...