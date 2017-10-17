Take heed!

Nation News - Saturday, October 17, 2017

The Ministry of Education may be in for a double-pronged attack from the Barbados Secondary Teachersâ Union (BSTU) soon. She did not give any details, but president of the BSTU, Mary Redman, sounded...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BSTU calls for united stand

Redman: Strange docking threat

Redman to head BSTU for another term

Teachers waiting on Combermere update

Sixth form policy worries BSTU

School environments a concern for BSTU

BSTU meeting with teachers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mas in The Gap

Yello strikes gold with treasure hunt

Chart Watch iTunes | The Green gives 'Marching Orders'

Connecting tourism and entertainment

Free ‘Culture Fest’ Event On Sunday At SCC

Dilly Chris releases 'Cyaan Dead Out'

No stopping Singer J

SPORTS more
Masters back with bumper medal haul

Berbice Cricket Board commends GCB/CGI for dynamic 3-day tournament

Kevin Sinclair in brilliant all-round performance

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 bowls off tomorrow in Wakenaam

The Guyana Foundation UK Sports to wrap up tour in Guyana on Sunday

ECCC expresses condolences to Rampersaud’s relatives

COURTS under-11 Peewee Football tournament round of 16

POLITICS more
The President’s Power To Appoint Is Incontestable

Ink Plus backs Prime Minister T20 Cup

GECOM chair appointment…Business leaders warn of economic instability

AFC played no role in selection of GECOM Chairman

Manning Cup a step down for STATHS' White

1995 Charlie Smith team gelled - 'Pele' Wilson

STATHS take aim at second Manning title

BUSINESS more
ANSA McAL celebrates 25 years of service to Guyanese market

GECOM chair appointment…Business leaders warn of economic instability

Unilever down $1.94

Cuba, T&T trade ties growing says Cuban ambassador

Telemedia C.E.O. makes big money!

B.T.L. to get borrowing power; Opposition sharply attacks ‘rushing’ bills

BFM shares lose ground

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
ANSA McAL celebrates 25 years of service to Guyanese market

GCB, Keem’s Foundation ‘Cricket Cares’ T20 for Hurricane victims… Jaguars face C’bean All stars tomorrow at Providence

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest

US$500M probe at GRDB…Bank admits court orders have to be complied with

Rio Olympics head leaves prison

1995 Charlie Smith team gelled - 'Pele' Wilson

STATHS take aim at second Manning title

RELATED STORIES
BSTU calls for united stand

Redman: Strange docking threat

Redman to head BSTU for another term

Teachers waiting on Combermere update

Sixth form policy worries BSTU

School environments a concern for BSTU

BSTU meeting with teachers

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...