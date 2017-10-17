NWC steps up islandwide revenue recovery

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, October 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The National Water Commission (NWC), saying it would âmuch rather collect than prosecuteâ has stepped up its revenue recovery efforts to collect the billions owed in water bills.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NWC again urges delinquents to make use of amnesty

NWC reports good response to amnesty

NWC offers deals to delinquent customers

Over 10,000 disconnections made and 378 people prosecuted this year for stealing water

NWC relentless in tackling delinquency and water theft

NWC steps up crackdown on water thieves

NWC going after water thieves across the island



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Free ‘Culture Fest’ Event On Sunday At SCC

Dilly Chris releases 'Cyaan Dead Out'

No stopping Singer J

Short Boss, Digicel Foundation partner to fix school

Rre, Stonebwoy team up for 'Nana Remix'

Pamputtae has no time for naysayers

Dre Island, Popcaan praised for 'We Pray'

SPORTS more
Free ‘Culture Fest’ Event On Sunday At SCC

Free ‘Culture Fest’ Event On Sunday At SCC

Chae Brangman Scores In Rhode Island Loss

Fans cant fight for Costa, says Bascome

Bermuda basking in historic win

Massive Win For Windes Women Over Sri Lanka In First T20i

Blatter says he is going to World Cup at Putin's invitation

POLITICS more
Weekly Round-up: PNP's Alexis sues... 40 plead guilty for reduced sentence… Ninjaman jailed

Floyd Green urges university graduates to pursue political office

Immigration amendments pass in the House

UK PM May's 'lonely' Brexit photo goes viral

Spain to force elections in Catalonia in Article 155 crackdown on independence leaders

OCTOBER 20th-Daily Updates from Dominica

Minister: Garbage Collection, Tynes Bay Facility

BUSINESS more
BFM shares lose ground

Inflation rises to 2.3

SVL new major shareholder seeking to remove seven board members

Digicel service resumes in Marigot

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Increased 0.6%

Short Boss, Digicel Foundation partner to fix school

Weh Dem Up To: Latty J eyeing international market

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Weekly Round-up: PNP's Alexis sues... 40 plead guilty for reduced sentence… Ninjaman jailed

Three arrested in Florida shooting after speech by Richard Spencer, the white supremacist

'Extraordinary' student Lavinia Woodward who was spared jail after stabbing her ex-boyfriend could return to Oxford University

57 cases disposed of on Sentence Reduction Days

Ocho Rios man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

Driver on the run after three-vehicle collision

Over the limit boat driver fined

RELATED STORIES
NWC again urges delinquents to make use of amnesty

NWC reports good response to amnesty

NWC offers deals to delinquent customers

Over 10,000 disconnections made and 378 people prosecuted this year for stealing water

NWC relentless in tackling delinquency and water theft

NWC steps up crackdown on water thieves

NWC going after water thieves across the island

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...