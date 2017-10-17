Harmon wants media to be more respectful

Kaieteur News - Friday, October 17, 2017

Even as the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon thanked the media for its role in informing the nation and holding the feet of those in high offices to the proverbial fire, he has asked that there be an employment of greater levels of respect. Harmon was speaking specifically about reporting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyana yet to develop oil spill response plan – Harmon admits

Banning the cane in school cannot be done overnight

Guyana’s oil likely to be ExxonMobil’s “cash cow” in coming years – Yahoo

There are humanitarian crises in the region

Caretaker jailed for damaging Minister Harmon’s property

No ban on single moms working night shifts at security services – Govt. clarifies

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ity business-like about MBA

Mr Easy seeking Privacy

All set for Tosh concert

Causion upbeat about new track

Getting to the root of it

Jah Speed giving youth a chance

Peter Lloyd covers classic

SPORTS more
One point all WI can gain from clean sweep

Rare white marlin landed

Hayward, Lin out for year, many others in NBA ailing

This Day in History - October 20

‘Tigers’ jump to 2nd spot

SSFL suspends Fyzabad

Vieira nets beaver in 13-2 Mexico drubbing

POLITICS more
Business Ministry set to roll out transformative measures to stimulate economy

World Bank loan terms for rebuilding Barbuda not in best interest of island — Browne

Commentator expects close finish in St Mary SE despite JLP poll

Soca Warriors debate next move

Impasse in Collecting Outstanding Arbitral Awards in U.S.

Mayor: Consultation Didn’t Matter to Me

Hernandez Can’t Be Beat; He Won Regular Tender over 2 Other Contractors

BUSINESS more
Business Ministry set to roll out transformative measures to stimulate economy

Cash-strapped LIAT to suffer loss of US$13m due to hurricanes

Sygnus raises over $5.5-b for clients so far

Mexico quake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ

Spain confident Jamaica will step up economic growth

Barbados facing challenges to its international business sector

World Bank loan terms for rebuilding Barbuda not in best interest of island — Browne

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Former GRDB boss, deputy face 30-plus new fraud charges

US$500M probe at GRDB…GBTI Directors, CEO heading to court as contempt charges filed

This Day in History - October 20

US agency arrests J'can with pending charges

US approves second gene therapy against cancer

Cyber rape?

Healthy Living: Avoiding a Stroke

RELATED STORIES
Guyana yet to develop oil spill response plan – Harmon admits

Banning the cane in school cannot be done overnight

Guyana’s oil likely to be ExxonMobil’s “cash cow” in coming years – Yahoo

There are humanitarian crises in the region

Caretaker jailed for damaging Minister Harmon’s property

No ban on single moms working night shifts at security services – Govt. clarifies

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

RECENT COMMENTS
Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...