15,000 children under five die from preventable illnesses each day

Jamaica Observer - Friday, October 17, 2017

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) â Despite a dramatic fall in the infant mortality rate, 15,000 children aged under five still die each day around the world from preventable diseases, a UN report said yesterday.The report warned that because some African and South Asian countries are lagging behind...read more

