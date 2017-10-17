Five-year review of IDB…Infrastructure projects faced procurement issues, delays, cost overruns

Kaieteur News - Thursday, October 17, 2017

A key report of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) assessing the period 2012â2016, found major procurement practices and cost overruns in public infrastructural projects. During the period in question, there was a change in Government, from the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt. lacks of strategic planning, vision at highest level – says IDB

Corruption deterring reputable foreign contractors — IDB tells Govt.

IDB helps GRA craft five-year strategic plan for oil sector

Govt. engages IDB on improving public service

IDB did not fund feasibility study for new Dem. Bridge – Minister David Patterson

New Dem Bridge… Opposition demands investigation of $146M contract to Dutch firm

Govt. says all oil blocks gone … PPP says no, but fails to say what is left



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BRT Weekend heads to Riviera Beach - As Florida Keys recovers from Irma

A celebration of all things banana in St Thomas

Ackee Fest a success

All-Jamaican cast vie for MOBO

Trump's rhetoric inspires Jamaican playwright

No disrespect, says Yasus Afari

Ninja's lawyer optimistic

SPORTS more
Celtics star Hayward suffers gruesome injury in opener

Cooper returns to Windies Women’s line-up

PSG roll over Anderlecht 4-0

'Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe'

More starts will bring more goals, says TG's McGregor

Good start for Super Stars Marlin tourney

GraceKennedy renews contract with Fraser-Pryce

POLITICS more
JC in quarter-finals after fixture confusion

PM gives Mount Salem ZOSO 'B-plus' grade

Don't blame the PNP, Vaz

ECLAC wants closer China, Caribbean ties

Politics Aside, Imer Hernandez Will Provide ‘First-Class’ Result

Why Finance and Audit Act Did Not Apply

‘Limited Tendering’ Provided Shortest Route to Completion

BUSINESS more
More than US$20 billion in new investments, says Shaw

Vocational training to strengthen regional economy - Reid

Shaw tells IMF/World Bank forum of billions in new investments

Let them cash Govt cheques

ECLAC wants closer China, Caribbean ties

Barrier Reef is Economically Priceless

Ship on the Ocean to Bring Lower Fuel Prices; Trump and U.S. Notwithstanding

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Firing of witness to sex assault of minor…Did City Hall victimise rank who blew whistle on colleague?

Recording artiste DMedz targets crime in Farm community

House clears national heroes of criminal charges

Two ganja licences issued

Shooters in limbo

Denham Town residents blame poor parenting for gang violence

Suspect held after massive gun find at KFTL

RELATED STORIES
Govt. lacks of strategic planning, vision at highest level – says IDB

Corruption deterring reputable foreign contractors — IDB tells Govt.

IDB helps GRA craft five-year strategic plan for oil sector

Govt. engages IDB on improving public service

IDB did not fund feasibility study for new Dem. Bridge – Minister David Patterson

New Dem Bridge… Opposition demands investigation of $146M contract to Dutch firm

Govt. says all oil blocks gone … PPP says no, but fails to say what is left

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Contact for Hacking Stuf: Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad reputation. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations,...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...