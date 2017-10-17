China's Xi outlines achievements, plans as party congress opens

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, October 17, 2017

BEIJING, China â It was dark, wet and cold outside but inside the Great Hall of the People, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping warmed the hearts of delegates and observers as the 19th National Congress of the CPC opened here yesterday.read more

