Terrorist groups planning another 9/11-style attack, top US official warns

Telegraph UK - Thursday, October 17, 2017

Credit: AP 19 October 2017 2:52am Islamic State and other terrorist groups are planning to target aircraft as they aim to carry out another major attack , a top US security official said. Elaine Duke, acting US Homeland Security Secretary, said the groups were using smaller attacks to raise...read more

