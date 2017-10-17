U.S. National Detained Following Alleged Abduction of El Progreso Schoolgirls

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

In Mondayâs newscast, we reported on the foiled abduction of three young girls in the west. Today, News Fiveâs Duane Moody headed to El Progresso Seven Miles Community to follow [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Brave Schoolgirls Escape Abductors in El Progreso, Cayo

International Friendly Sees Belmopan Bandits Facing El Progresso

Woodrow West Departs for Honduras

News 5’s Moody tours with the BTB

Boxing Day murder in Hopkins

Rene Vega killed in his Santa Elena house

UB’s new building and bookstore



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BTA To Host ‘Rediscover Rail Trail’ On Sunday

Video: City’s Fashion Festival Press Conference

Video: City’s Fashion Festival Press Conference

Naomi Cowan follows parents' footsteps

Young actress delights viewers in TV series

Vershon targets Latin market with 'Te Amo'

Fashion festival launched in Hamilton

SPORTS more
Results: Rugby Action At National Sports Center

Results: Rugby Action At National Sports Center

Taylor, Jarvis return to Zimbabwe squad for Tests against Windies

Usain Bolt to put Hamilton under starter's orders

New addition to Windies Women T20 team

Football: Deshae Darrell Scores Hat Trick

Football: Deshae Darrell Scores Hat Trick

POLITICS more
P.M. Turns Fire on B.N.T.U., Says Unions Must Do Their Part for Some of 8 Demands

O-Wrap: 2nd ZOSO in Denham Town… Ganja degree in US… 7 suspected scammers charged

China looks to 2025

Denham Town declared second zone of special operations

Media asked to delay entering Denham Town ZOSO

Second ZOSO no solution to crime – Jackson

World Bank’s Hurricane Maria recovery funding currently proposed at over three hundred million

BUSINESS more
JMMB surges $0.19

Seminar on doing business in China carded for GEW

Le Hunte optimistic about T&T’s economic recovery

Lashley: Region must unite to do more

China looks to 2025

Viking Sea Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Visit

Butterfield falls 3.2

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Andrew Lewis Takes Rap for Gun in Vehicle near Hattieville

After Previous Attacks, Keith Middleton is Latest Murder Victim in Jane Usher

Police probe student fight

Four injured in road crash

O-Wrap: 2nd ZOSO in Denham Town… Ganja degree in US… 7 suspected scammers charged

Reese Witherspoon claims director assaulted her when she was 16

Ted Heath inquiry condemned for giving a paedophile 'victim' status 

RELATED STORIES
Brave Schoolgirls Escape Abductors in El Progreso, Cayo

International Friendly Sees Belmopan Bandits Facing El Progresso

Woodrow West Departs for Honduras

News 5’s Moody tours with the BTB

Boxing Day murder in Hopkins

Rene Vega killed in his Santa Elena house

UB’s new building and bookstore

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...