£9 billion wasted in a year because of traffic jams

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

9 billion wasted in a year because of traffic jams Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More 9 billion wasted in a year because of traffic jams Traffic jams cause money to be lost in wasted time, fuel and unnecessary carbon emissions Credit: Tim Ockenden/PA 18 October 2017 12:59am The cost of traffic jams...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stamp duty could be cut for home owners who make their properties more energy efficient, minister says

French lorry drivers block motorways as they join protests against Macron’s reforms

Stonehenge road tunnel given go-ahead after 30 years of controversy

August Bank Holiday travel: Rail firm warns passengers not to use trains this weekend

Lorries illegally polluting the atmosphere with emission 'cheats' face crackdown 

Average driver will spend 32 hours a year in traffic jams, as online shopping blamed for rise in congestion

Scottish drivers face pollution charges in battle against climate change



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BTA To Host ‘Rediscover Rail Trail’ On Sunday

Video: City’s Fashion Festival Press Conference

Video: City’s Fashion Festival Press Conference

Naomi Cowan follows parents' footsteps

Young actress delights viewers in TV series

Vershon targets Latin market with 'Te Amo'

Fashion festival launched in Hamilton

SPORTS more
Results: Rugby Action At National Sports Center

Results: Rugby Action At National Sports Center

Taylor, Jarvis return to Zimbabwe squad for Tests against Windies

Usain Bolt to put Hamilton under starter's orders

New addition to Windies Women T20 team

Football: Deshae Darrell Scores Hat Trick

Football: Deshae Darrell Scores Hat Trick

POLITICS more
O-Wrap: 2nd ZOSO in Denham Town… Ganja degree in US… 7 suspected scammers charged

China looks to 2025

Denham Town declared second zone of special operations

Media asked to delay entering Denham Town ZOSO

Second ZOSO no solution to crime – Jackson

World Bank’s Hurricane Maria recovery funding currently proposed at over three hundred million

Venezuela poll results a 'strong message' to US, allies, says Maduro

BUSINESS more
Lashley: Region must unite to do more

China looks to 2025

Viking Sea Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Visit

Butterfield falls 3.2

Associate degree for BAC apprentice Outerbridge

MJM attorneys to feature in leaders list

RA consults public on communications sector

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
O-Wrap: 2nd ZOSO in Denham Town… Ganja degree in US… 7 suspected scammers charged

Reese Witherspoon claims director assaulted her when she was 16

Ted Heath inquiry condemned for giving a paedophile 'victim' status 

Haiti police use tear gas to stop tax protest

Donald Trump’s proposed drugs czar withdraws after claims he undermined fight against opioids  

US man trying to kill spiders with blowtorch burns down trailer home

Police capture four robbers

RELATED STORIES
Stamp duty could be cut for home owners who make their properties more energy efficient, minister says

French lorry drivers block motorways as they join protests against Macron’s reforms

Stonehenge road tunnel given go-ahead after 30 years of controversy

August Bank Holiday travel: Rail firm warns passengers not to use trains this weekend

Lorries illegally polluting the atmosphere with emission 'cheats' face crackdown 

Average driver will spend 32 hours a year in traffic jams, as online shopping blamed for rise in congestion

Scottish drivers face pollution charges in battle against climate change

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...