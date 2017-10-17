Diminishing Human Rights Act could open door to abuses

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Plans to water down the power of the islands human rights legislation could lead to abuses, lawyer Tim Marshall warned yesterday. He said that Walton Brown, Minister of Home Affairs, should reconsider proposals to give Bermudas immigration law superior status over the Human Rights Act. Mr...read more

