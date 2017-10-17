Regiment entertains families during open day

Royal Gazette - Monday, October 17, 2017

Warwick Camp opened its doors to the public this week as part of the Royal Bermuda Regiments annual open day. Throughout Saturday, the troops entertained families and continued their efforts to drum up volunteers for next Januarys Recruit Camp. Over the course of the day, visitors were treated...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Regiment Holds Open House & Family Fun Day

Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Governor applauds spirit of regiment recruits

Recruit Camp 2017 starts

Regiment Recruit Camp will be all volunteer

Regiment sign-up ceremony

Regiment on recruitment drive



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Donation to literacy charities

Somersfield students cook in style

Helping women celebrate island life

Butler Praises Festival For Inviting Youth Bands

Bermuda SPCA Set To Hold Halloween Camp

Regiment Holds Open House & Family Fun Day

Transport Museum To Re-Open In Dockyard

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, October 16, 2017

Smith gets best of tough conditions

Tyrell finds net past Hill

BAA suffer home defeat

Yikes! Smith blows lead after course blunder

Brangman bags bace for in-form Cougars

Lathan grabs late leveller for Town

POLITICS more
The race to replace Trudeau has begun

New agreement to access development assistance

PM to submit proposals to the World Bank today

Employee reveals how Russian trolls targeted Hillary Clinton before election - after studying House of Cards

2017 National Heroes' Day Messages

PNP mourns death of Marjorie Taylor

Jamaica pushes for election to UNESCO board despite US withdrawal

BUSINESS more
Wall Street catching up with bitcoin craze

Executives expect reinsurance rates to climb

Minibus service reaps rewards of research

A Message from the Ministry of Health and Digicel

Withdrawal of 'red monies' a sign of the wrecked economy

Tackling obesity with physical activity

ECLAC revises economic activity for the Caribbean

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Yikes! Smith blows lead after course blunder

Motorcyclist hurt in collision

Drink-driver banned for three years

Breath of hope as firefighters battle deadly California blaze

Trott & Alen Win Crime Stoppers 5K Road Race

Trott & Alen Win Crime Stoppers 5K Road Race

Shoplifters and vandals 'will evade justice' after police say investigations are 'not practical'

RELATED STORIES
Regiment Holds Open House & Family Fun Day

Baron salutes Regiment recruits

Governor applauds spirit of regiment recruits

Recruit Camp 2017 starts

Regiment Recruit Camp will be all volunteer

Regiment sign-up ceremony

Regiment on recruitment drive

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262