Trench Town 'hero' to receive Badge of Honour today

Jamaica Observer - Monday, October 17, 2017

TREMAYNE Brown, whose bold effort saved a 12-year-old student from drowning in the raging flood waters of the Collie Smith Drive gully in Trench Town in September, will be honoured by the Government at King's House today.Brown is among seven Jamaicans who will receive the Badge of Honour for...read more

