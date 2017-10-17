No Bra Day ketch nuff men napping

Kaieteur News - Monday, October 17, 2017

Friday was a nice day fuh nuff men. Was a serious day but was still a nice day. A local telephone company decide that de day was No Bra Day. That mean that was a day when some women decide that women wouldnât wear bra. Now dem boys know that if is one thing women [â¦]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Thief man following politicians

Mad man play steel band pun Li’l Joe glass window

Watch out when you con people

No tomb safe anymore in Guyana

Everybody looking fuh a pardna fuh rob Guyana

ExxonMobil gun be de last straw to bruck Guyana back

When Exxon done wid Guyana you can’t even fry kakabelly



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Happy Diwali To All

Nesbeth finds new anthem

Festival 2018 plans take shape

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

Jesse Royal, youth in revival

Owen 'Blakka' Ellis goes back to Trench Town

‘The Foreigner’ - two stories, one great film

SPORTS more
FICA calls changes ‘missed opportunity’

Volleyballers qualify for Worlds

Hope spearheads batting as runs flow

Baboolal, Chebwogen bag Maritime 5K titles

Tackling obesity with physical activity

‘All Out’ for Hannon followers

Nelson, Balgobin lead C’bean rout at Century

POLITICS more
‘All Out’ for Hannon followers

Are we into the ‘last days’?

Constitution needs to make greater provisions for good governance – Alexander

A revealing interview with Hamilton Green

Chess being considered for social intervention

IMF says improving world economy still needs help

‘The Foreigner’ - two stories, one great film

BUSINESS more
Tackling obesity with physical activity

ECLAC revises economic activity for the Caribbean

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

IMF says improving world economy still needs help

ECLAC revises economic activity for the Caribbean

IMF says improving world economy still needs help

Cedric Stephens | Emotional intelligence an important tool for resolving insurance disputes

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
WI sweeps Sri Lanka three - zip

Former murder accused gets justice against State for three year delay in trail

Driver chopped to death, father’s fingers hacked off

Collusion charges recommended for Rasul, Gold Board top staffers

Pothole leads to 5 deaths on Berbice road

Walton leads Ja to ABCA tri-nation crown

Waterhouse player threatened before game

RELATED STORIES
Thief man following politicians

Mad man play steel band pun Li’l Joe glass window

Watch out when you con people

No tomb safe anymore in Guyana

Everybody looking fuh a pardna fuh rob Guyana

ExxonMobil gun be de last straw to bruck Guyana back

When Exxon done wid Guyana you can’t even fry kakabelly

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262