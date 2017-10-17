Family Seeks Dog That Escaped From US Airport

Bernews - Saturday, October 17, 2017

A family who moved to Bermuda has returned to Tampa with the hope they can find their beloved dog who escaped from workers when they were getting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Woman filmed being dragged from Southwest Airlines flight after complaining of allergy to dogs on board

Airline seats disappearing as Irma approaches Florida

Airline incenses dog lovers by offering £11-per-kg lost luggage compensation to woman whose pet died on flight

Death of giant rabbit adds to United Airlines' woes

Dog reunited with owner after getting on the wrong WestJet flight and ending up 1,200 miles away

Mexican airline launches FindMika campaign after losing dog

American citizen blames Guyanese authorities for pet’s disappearance at CJIA



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Good vibes at Cheap Mondayz

Agent Sasco wants balance in dancehall

Follow God's words - - Gospel acts encourage - baptised Magnum Queen

Explore the theme of courage

The Sectional is upon us, come and play

Soul singer inspires with her voice

KFC Kicks Off Halloween Voucher Campaign

SPORTS more
FIBA Basketball: Bermuda Ranked 109th

Nahki Wells Plays First Match For Burnley

FIBA Basketball: Bermuda Ranked 109th

Corona League: Robin Hood & Flanagans Win

Nahki Wells Plays First Match For Burnley

Cricketer Ben Stokes has married his fiancee surrounded by his teammates

Sport Scoreboard, October 14, 2017

POLITICS more
Former French culture minister to head UNESCO

Trump launches new Iran strategy, leaves nuclear deal hanging

Bruce Arena resigns as US coach

‘Rider’ ready for a ‘Star’ display!

German’s Restaurant donates to EBFA

Thief man following politicians

Smith looking to step up in Manning Cup 2nd round

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting October 14

Video: Interview With Leila Madeiros From ABIR

Vacation home is an expensive toy

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

RMS: US Insured Nate Losses Below $500M

Emma the robot masseuse gets to work in Singapore

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Bahamas warns illegal migrants

Star Strawberry gives students life advice

Video: October 14th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

Italian prisoners use Pope's visit as chance to escape

Oklahoma prisons selling inmates 'cold case' playing cards

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

RELATED STORIES
Woman filmed being dragged from Southwest Airlines flight after complaining of allergy to dogs on board

Airline seats disappearing as Irma approaches Florida

Airline incenses dog lovers by offering £11-per-kg lost luggage compensation to woman whose pet died on flight

Death of giant rabbit adds to United Airlines' woes

Dog reunited with owner after getting on the wrong WestJet flight and ending up 1,200 miles away

Mexican airline launches FindMika campaign after losing dog

American citizen blames Guyanese authorities for pet’s disappearance at CJIA

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262