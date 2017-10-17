Barbadians urged to secure homes for disaster

Nation News - Saturday, October 17, 2017

Barbadians are being urged to secure their homes and make them the primary hub of safety during a disaster. In its message to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction, recognised on October...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sign language course for first responders and community volunteers

Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

CDB approves funding to enhance Regional emergency response procedures

Boyce: Barbadians must pay more attention to NCDs

Solar photovoltaic systems installed in public buildings

Energy plans on track

ON THE RIGHT: Oistins vulnerable to climate change



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting October 14

Chef Adams Paired With Jai-Onni Outerbridge

Rain or shine soca time

J'cans making fashion inroads

Vershon aims at Latin America

Safety a priority at Orlando Jerk Festival

Ratingz was blazing hot

SPORTS more
FIBA Basketball: Bermuda Ranked 109th

Nahki Wells Plays First Match For Burnley

FIBA Basketball: Bermuda Ranked 109th

Corona League: Robin Hood & Flanagans Win

Nahki Wells Plays First Match For Burnley

Cricketer Ben Stokes has married his fiancee surrounded by his teammates

Sport Scoreboard, October 14, 2017

POLITICS more
Former French culture minister to head UNESCO

Trump launches new Iran strategy, leaves nuclear deal hanging

Bruce Arena resigns as US coach

‘Rider’ ready for a ‘Star’ display!

German’s Restaurant donates to EBFA

Thief man following politicians

Smith looking to step up in Manning Cup 2nd round

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting October 14

Video: Interview With Leila Madeiros From ABIR

Vacation home is an expensive toy

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

RMS: US Insured Nate Losses Below $500M

Emma the robot masseuse gets to work in Singapore

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Star Strawberry gives students life advice

Video: October 14th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

Italian prisoners use Pope's visit as chance to escape

Oklahoma prisons selling inmates 'cold case' playing cards

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

Second suspect charged in killing of five family members

RELATED STORIES
Sign language course for first responders and community volunteers

Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

CDB approves funding to enhance Regional emergency response procedures

Boyce: Barbadians must pay more attention to NCDs

Solar photovoltaic systems installed in public buildings

Energy plans on track

ON THE RIGHT: Oistins vulnerable to climate change

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262