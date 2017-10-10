Rural youth urged to stay home and build communities

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, October 17, 2017

MINISTER of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Karl Samuda is urging young people residing in rural areas to remain at home and contribute to the economic development of their communities.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Samuda says Denbigh Show will go on

IDB to provide $650m for agricultural programme

The Show will go on, says Samuda

$800-m damage to agriculture sector, 10,000 farmers affected

Work on agro-parks progressing

Samuda proud of agro-park

Agriculture Ministry installs automated weather stations



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rain or shine soca time

J'cans making fashion inroads

Vershon aims at Latin America

Safety a priority at Orlando Jerk Festival

Ratingz was blazing hot

Sizzla, Popcaan for Superior bike show

Masicka has the Energy

SPORTS more
Johnson hoping for good regional showing, eyes Windies re-call

Thomas Opens Up Following Tri20 Exit

Messi looks to keep Barca rolling

The Real Effects of the win on 10/10/17

Windies included in ICC Test league

De Silva hundred not enough as Windies A take control

Juteram cruises in secondary schools badminton

POLITICS more
Former French culture minister to head UNESCO

Trump launches new Iran strategy, leaves nuclear deal hanging

Bruce Arena resigns as US coach

‘Rider’ ready for a ‘Star’ display!

German’s Restaurant donates to EBFA

Thief man following politicians

Smith looking to step up in Manning Cup 2nd round

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 13 2017

RMS: US Insured Nate Losses Below $500M

Emma the robot masseuse gets to work in Singapore

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

IMF projects economic growth for some Caribbean countries

Indarsingh slams Govt on activities at Petrotrin

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Video: October 14th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

Italian prisoners use Pope's visit as chance to escape

Oklahoma prisons selling inmates 'cold case' playing cards

Everyone at risk for cybercrime

Second suspect charged in killing of five family members

Bungling burglar rescued by police after breaking his leg, then is caught again after leaving DNA at the scene

RELATED STORIES
Samuda says Denbigh Show will go on

IDB to provide $650m for agricultural programme

The Show will go on, says Samuda

$800-m damage to agriculture sector, 10,000 farmers affected

Work on agro-parks progressing

Samuda proud of agro-park

Agriculture Ministry installs automated weather stations

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262