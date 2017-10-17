Hope Fading in Search for Erwin Rodriguez

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, October 17, 2017

They had expected many more, but only fifteen family members and friends and a handful of concerned citizens joined the search for seventeen-year-old Erwin Rodriguez. Although all signs point to [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Search Resumes for Erwin Rodriguez as Mom Makes Frantic Appeal

Search continues for Erwin Rodriguez

1 Month Later, Mom of Missing Erwin Rodriguez Loses Hope

Kelvin Usher Remains Missing; Family and Friends Fear Worst

Has something happened to missing teen Erwin Rodriguez?

Minors Tangle Over Female; Stabbing Victim Critical in Hospital

Seventeen-year-old Victim of Drive-by Shooting



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mount Saint Agnes Academy Country Fair

May Pen to 'pop style' with Campari

Glam style at Fashion Night Out

Latticore eyes hit with 'Bodyguard'

Amaziyah continues to create socially conscious films

DJ Naz excites women with 'Talk The Truth'

Artiste loses $750,000 to scam

SPORTS more
Daniel Fabro and Frank Sharp Hope to Be Difference in F.F.B.

Grange to break ground for Stafanie Taylor Oval

Duchess of Cambridge's uncle charged with assaulting his wife

Footballer jailed 12 years for fatal stabbing

Latest Results From Bermuda Pool League

Reception To Welcome Golfer Nancy Lopez

Martin Luther Kings lesson for NFL protesters

POLITICS more
Canada PM talks wages on Mexico visit, amid NAFTA talks

US coach Arena resigns after World Cup failure

St Andrew candidates implored to uphold political code at signing

Government to focus more on providing social housing – PM

Immigration & Protection Amendment Act 2017

Immigration & Protection Amendment Act 2017

Video: Premier David Burt On BBC World News

BUSINESS more
IMF projecting economic growth for some Caribbean countries

Caribbean bracing for decline in visitor arrivals due to hurricane damage

Canada PM talks wages on Mexico visit, amid NAFTA talks

Sears Canada granted OK to liquidate remaining stores

BSX Moving To A T+2 Settlement Cycle

BSX Moving To A T+2 Settlement Cycle

Argus shares climb 6

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Solving Ugly Sight of Dead Bodies Carted Off by Police

Bail Application Result Pending for Accused Murderer Albert Allen

Taximan and Activist Albert Cattouse Gunned Down – Was It a Hit?

Weekly Round-up: JUTC overstaffed… Mobay gangster killed… US out of World Cup

Wrongly convicted US man freed after 23 years in prison

North Korea behind WannaCry attack which crippled the NHS after stealing US cyber weapons, Microsoft chief claims

Gollop facing firearm, ammunition charges

RELATED STORIES
Search Resumes for Erwin Rodriguez as Mom Makes Frantic Appeal

Search continues for Erwin Rodriguez

1 Month Later, Mom of Missing Erwin Rodriguez Loses Hope

Kelvin Usher Remains Missing; Family and Friends Fear Worst

Has something happened to missing teen Erwin Rodriguez?

Minors Tangle Over Female; Stabbing Victim Critical in Hospital

Seventeen-year-old Victim of Drive-by Shooting

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262