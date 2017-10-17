Roadworks on Monday

Royal Gazette - Friday, October 17, 2017

Roadworks will take place in the area of the roundabout at Frog Lane and Montpelier Road on Monday. Frog Lane will be closed from BFA Way to the roundabout Parsons Road will be closed from Roberts Avenue to the roundabout and Montpelier Road will be closed from Happy Valley Road to the...read more

