The words of my wife tell the story of a failed country

Kaieteur News - Friday, October 17, 2017

On Wednesday morning, our family was leaving to go out. My daughter and I were in the yard ready to drive out. My wife coming out the door yelled down to me; âIâm turning off the fridge,â to which I responded, âWhy? We have ice-cream, yogurt and meat.â She explained that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The Vreed-en-Hoop assault on 30 women

Slain dredge owner was warned of plot to raid camp, had photos of attackers

Birdie gets 20 years for killing wife

Leguan, Big Kiss and Wallerby’s Delight

Guyanese man who almost beheaded wife with kitchen knife jailed for 21 years

Minister Norton visits participants of National Goalkeeping Course… Reaffirms His Commitment To Football Development

Govt.’s excuses leave Guyanese convinced that Exxon has bought them out



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival cruise liner drops out

5 things to do this weekend

Hot picks

Hezron spends special day with his wife

For the Reckord | Performing arts critical to Respect Agenda

5 Questions with QQ

QQ aims to overcome age factor

SPORTS more
Pinelands brush aside Cougars

Wright gets best World

Women T20 bid

Ambris hit century for Windies ‘A’

Construction of multipurpose court at National Gymnasium commences

Hamilton Green Cup; Quarterfinal match to be played at Victoria on Sunday

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League Weekend Fixtures

POLITICS more
Former GG Sir Clifford praised for dignity in office

Letter to the Sports Editor… Some persons continue to wreak havoc on Guyana’s Cricket

For the Reckord | Performing arts critical to Respect Agenda

From investments to hotels • Rohan Miller expected to supersize resort revenues under secondment

Ashley laying foundation for future of local chess

Number one seeding boosts Trinity's title ambitions

Venezuela holds landmark vote as it seeks to end crisis

BUSINESS more
Guyana’s public expenditure management characterized by irresponsible and extravagant spending –Ram

Target joins other retailers in offering voice shopping

More US fears that leaving NAFTA could hurt economy

Property tycoon tops China's rich list, Wanda boss slides

From dream cars to dream homes • Manoj Ramchandani plans $2b complex

FID wants criminal proceeds shared with justice system

Lawyers will have to bow • DPP believes POCA compliance inevitable

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
AG: No special protection for crime's 'big boys'

Son a headache says mum

Prison revolving door

Cop accused of smuggling gun from TSU… Inspector testifies to arresting the defendant

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot Off… Rain curtails action after 3 of 5 ranges; to be completed tomorrow

WIFBSC Individual C/ships… T&T’s Varma Rambarran is O-Class champion

Fire Service is 60: From two stations to over 20 locations now

RELATED STORIES
The Vreed-en-Hoop assault on 30 women

Slain dredge owner was warned of plot to raid camp, had photos of attackers

Birdie gets 20 years for killing wife

Leguan, Big Kiss and Wallerby’s Delight

Guyanese man who almost beheaded wife with kitchen knife jailed for 21 years

Minister Norton visits participants of National Goalkeeping Course… Reaffirms His Commitment To Football Development

Govt.’s excuses leave Guyanese convinced that Exxon has bought them out

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

RECENT COMMENTS
'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262