In the race against hunger, we must reach the goal

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, October 17, 2017

On September 15, we announced the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, published in collaboration with five United Nations organisations, including Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The 144-page study shows numerous results and analyses of various dimensions and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Int'l agencies cast doubt on eradicating hunger in Caribbean by 2030

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

World hunger: What are the most undernourished countries?

Caribbean needs final push to achieve World Food Summit goal says FAO

Dominicans suffer less hunger, UN report says



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Merit to Bunny's Honour

Spiritual blessings at Come Celebrate Jesus

Suspense embarks on Suspense embarks on spiritual journey

Musicians urged to act responsibly

Glorious return for Glacia

Jamaican karters to debut at GT Motorsports on October 21

J'can, US experiences inform 'Immigrant Brothers' - Marlon Samuda writes, produces, stars award-winning short film

SPORTS more
This Day in History - October 12

New era for T&T football—Lawrence

Windies women go one up

Warner: USA has paid a price

Image looks outstanding against ‘Pretty’

Soca Warriors close off in style

Penal, P’ville meet in South clash

POLITICS more
Elections are like musical chairs

New name for Petty Sessions Courts

Senators bid farewell to Golding, Brown Burke

UDC leads third city stakeholder planning efforts

St Mary SE voters casual about Alexis being Canadian

Presentation remains out front with win

39-year-old Kareem Musa Emphasizes ‘the Audacity of Youth’

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 11 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 11 2017

Private Sector has major role to play in wealth creation, job employment – President Granger

Guyana producing foreign products – Private sector

Business Summit ignores foreign products domination in Guyana

Kobe Steel under fire for fudging data on metals

TTNGL falls $0.08

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Jamaican woman charged with fatal child abuse in US

China's communist party watchdog seizes US$9B in illegal assets in 5 years

JCF uses geospatial data to improve operations

DPP steps in after decade-old murder case racks up mention dates

Culture minister opens debate to absolve national heroes of criminal liability

DNA result in pastor's rape case ready by Nov 1

Harvey Weinstein 'facing criminal investigations over Hollywood sex abuse scandal as he heads for Arizona rehab'

RELATED STORIES
Int'l agencies cast doubt on eradicating hunger in Caribbean by 2030

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

New report says obesity on the rise in the Caribbean

World hunger: What are the most undernourished countries?

Caribbean needs final push to achieve World Food Summit goal says FAO

Dominicans suffer less hunger, UN report says

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.