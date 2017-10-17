Jamaicans urged to use LED lights

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

FINANCE and the Public Service Minister Audley Shaw is encouraging more Jamaicans to utilise light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs in their homes as a method of energy conservation.âSpend a few extra dollars purchase LED lights, which can help you to sharply reduce your electricity bills. They...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gov't getting $30m loan to boost energy conservation programme

PCJ implements $7m energy solutions at Wolmer's Girls School

New LED Showroom In Paget Set To Open

New LED Showroom In Paget Set To Open

Government House Lights Up the Holidays with LEDs

Government House Lights Up the Holidays with LEDs

Street lights to be converted to LED



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bad card?

After 12: Jersey Display on the Silver Sky

DJ Naz asks only for honesty

The Expanders soar to number one

Short Boss elated at win

Mozart's Die Zauberflote | A magical pursuit of love

My Little Pony: The Movie | A glittery emphasis on loyalty and friendship

SPORTS more
New date for unveiling of Usain Bolt statue

Soca Warriors dump USA out World Cup

Windies A seeks to press home advantage

Windies women look for good start

Sebastien thanks Viv, Logie and Gabriel

Windies players sidelined as CSA postpones league

Headley takes early lead as Schools Judo

POLITICS more
Balloons to help restore Puerto Rico's cell networks

Money follow crowd

Barbadians worried about level of violence, study finds

Poll: Most Americans don't want young immigrants deported

Vaz calls out PNP on its 'hypocrisy'

PNP accuses Gov't of using TEF money to 'buy votes'

Soulja Bai and Jagdeo joining wid Exxon to stress we out

BUSINESS more
Italy's high-rise forests take root around the world

IMF raises global growth forecasts, calls for reforms

Tour reveals shady Nigerian cash behind London luxury homes

US's Thaler wins Nobel for 'making economics more human'

Wind farms in Atlantic could power the world: study

Balloons to help restore Puerto Rico's cell networks

Senate passes Agricultural Loan Societies and Approved Organizations Act

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
No justice, no peace

Butcher banned from slaughterhouses in Grenada

Barbadians worried about level of violence, study finds

Haitian among three arrested after ganja bust

Immigrants not randomly detained in Canada

$75-m waste

Soca Warriors dump USA out World Cup

RELATED STORIES
Gov't getting $30m loan to boost energy conservation programme

PCJ implements $7m energy solutions at Wolmer's Girls School

New LED Showroom In Paget Set To Open

New LED Showroom In Paget Set To Open

Government House Lights Up the Holidays with LEDs

Government House Lights Up the Holidays with LEDs

Street lights to be converted to LED

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.