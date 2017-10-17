George Stewart drowned while diving for conch in Stann Creek

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

The search for the missing caretaker at Tobacco Caye in the Stann Creek District has ended sadly, with news of his body being recovered Friday evening. Fifty-eight year old George [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stann Creek Committee Says Pageant was Unfairly Re-Judged

Police confirm drug trafficking aboard Norwegian ship

3 Murders in Santa Cruz, Stann Creek & Cristo Rey, Cayo

Harvest Caye Opens Next Week; Will Opponents Relent?

Dangriga Caretaker Brutally Chopped and Killed

Juan Rubio Freed of Murder Charge in Pomona Stabbing

COLA & FECTAB Push for a Port at Stake Bank



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Short Story Contest Offers $6,600 Prize Award

'Sex and the City 3' cancelled - Kim Cattrall's feud with Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly the reason

Take Two - Shakera's round-robin party a hit

Sumfest producer to get national honour

Party animals crowd UTech's Barn for silent party

Come celebrate Jesus delivers

Dre Tosh struggles with uncle's beating

SPORTS more
Football and bodybuilding top Sports Tuesday

USA out of 2018 World Cup

Bermuda Karting Club Race Day Results

Windies A hoping home conditions provide stimulus

ST Maarten Airport Reopens

Unveiling of Bolt statue postponed until December

Duchess of Cambridge braves morning sickness as she shows off baby bump in first appearance since August 

POLITICS more
Researchers warn of cyber risks for Olympic Games

House passes Processed Food Bill

JLP blasts PNP over Dr Alexis' Canadian citizenship

Seaga was not born in Jamaica - PNP to Alexis critics

OBA: ‘Total Bill Larger Than Outgoing Cabinet’

British PM refuses to say if she'd vote for Brexit now

O-Wrap: 6-y-o hit, killed by car... Court assistant arrested... Vaz questions PNP's morals

BUSINESS more
Caribbean Airlines gets new CEO

Chinese Association defends reasons for shutdown of business

Argus Group down 5.8

Digicel Play is now Digicel

Fifth time's the charm - Perseverance finally pays off for Short Boss

Star quality lacking - Anthony Miller says Virgo, Martin a cut above the rest

Digicel service restoration update

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Soldiers & Police Thanked For Caribbean Mission

Gov't tables Bill to expunge criminal records of heroes

Tragedy on the highway: two mothers, one child killed in collision with U.S. diplomat

Post-mortem confirms nitrogen gas inhalation killed David Doehm

The two lives of murder victim Justin Hyde

Latest murder claims Jason Almendarez on Jasmine Street

Why interventions on Southside worked

RELATED STORIES
Stann Creek Committee Says Pageant was Unfairly Re-Judged

Police confirm drug trafficking aboard Norwegian ship

3 Murders in Santa Cruz, Stann Creek & Cristo Rey, Cayo

Harvest Caye Opens Next Week; Will Opponents Relent?

Dangriga Caretaker Brutally Chopped and Killed

Juan Rubio Freed of Murder Charge in Pomona Stabbing

COLA & FECTAB Push for a Port at Stake Bank

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.