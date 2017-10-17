Controversy swirls around Karisma construction

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Concerns are being raised at the Hanover Municipal Corporation about the under-construction Karisma Hotel in Negril, in regards to whether or not due process was followed during the building of a section of the hotel.At a recent meeting of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stop stealing our land - Hanover councillors say parish land being stolen by Westmoreland

Municipal corporation taking hotel developer to court

Hanover authority takes hotel developer to court for ignoring stop order

Health concerns about Hanover’s water

Plans in the works for CCTV for Lucea

Samuels will not walk away from football

NEPA defends itself after collapse of a section of a hotel site in Negril



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Sex and the City 3' cancelled - Kim Cattrall's feud with Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly the reason

Take Two - Shakera's round-robin party a hit

Sumfest producer to get national honour

Party animals crowd UTech's Barn for silent party

Come celebrate Jesus delivers

Dre Tosh struggles with uncle's beating

Matterhorn set to release 'DNA'

SPORTS more
ST Maarten Airport Reopens

Unveiling of Bolt statue postponed until December

Duchess of Cambridge braves morning sickness as she shows off baby bump in first appearance since August 

Unveiling of Bolt statue postponed

Coral Beach Appoint New Executive Chef

Coral Beach Appoint New Executive Chef

Free lessons up for grabs for talented youngsters

POLITICS more
Shane brings sugar cane to party

Bipartisan Committee On Immigration Reform

PNP's Dr Shane Alexis not J'can, says Vaz

Kenya thrown into crisis as opposition leader withdraws from election re-run

October 10th-Daily Updates from Dominica [VIDEO]

Iran hardliners, pragmatists show unity in response to Trump

HRC calls for halt on immigration law change

BUSINESS more
Digicel Play is now Digicel

Fifth time's the charm - Perseverance finally pays off for Short Boss

Star quality lacking - Anthony Miller says Virgo, Martin a cut above the rest

Digicel service restoration update

ABIR: Bermuda’s Reinsurers May Pay Out $25B

Digicel: Service Restoration Update

Island firms to pay out 25bn on hurricanes

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Cops kill robber in Kingston

$24m worth of cocaine found at Port

Two killed outside bar in Hayes

Cop's ear bitten off by motorcyclist

Trial delays cut into Ninja Man's savings

Young farmer killed in Clarendon

Citizens asked to be responsible in their actions post Hurricane Maria

RELATED STORIES
Stop stealing our land - Hanover councillors say parish land being stolen by Westmoreland

Municipal corporation taking hotel developer to court

Hanover authority takes hotel developer to court for ignoring stop order

Health concerns about Hanover’s water

Plans in the works for CCTV for Lucea

Samuels will not walk away from football

NEPA defends itself after collapse of a section of a hotel site in Negril

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

RECENT COMMENTS
Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.