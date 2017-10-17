Sandals partners with JTB for US radio remote show

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Jamaica's tourism industry received a boost last week as millions of North Americans tuned in to their favourite disc jockeys, from more than 20 top-rated radio stations in the United States, broadcasting live from Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in St Ann.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ochi winners chosen in Sandals arts fest

DJ Lava a hit at Sandals

‘Ochi’ selects finest for Sandals festival of arts

PHOTO: LET’S PLAY

Standing ovation for Sandals Resorts Teachers’ Day celebrations

Sandals Resorts Canadian Winter Sizzle returns Jan 10

Resort plugs Jamaica on Canadian, US radio



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
October 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings

Gombeys take centre stage

Quickies

'Blade Runner 2049' a true epic

Tourists flock to ghettos for cultural tours

Howies legacy of inclusion

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

SPORTS more
This Day in History — October 10

Tots & Tumblers gymnasts set to go

RBC races raise $.5M for children cancer fund

Everyone must share burden

USA Cricket Hall of Famehonours reporter Mamchan

Video: Nolan Scores In North Texas Victory

Video: Nolan Scores In North Texas Victory

POLITICS more
It's the JLP's battle to lose now

Cabinet approves amendments to Poor Relief Act

Stories of pre-inked fingers rife in St Mary SE

No substitute for a healthy lifestyle, says PM

PNP, JLP nominate candidates for St Andrew Southern by-election

JLP vows to wrest St Andrew SW from PNP

#NominationDay: Alexis, PNP promise JLP defeat in St Mary

BUSINESS more
ANSA McAL trades $2.79 lower

Prestige Holdings after tax profits fall 24%

Audit firm weighs in on 2018 budget

Dutch Caribbean, T&T discuss trade

Public Service Announcment Digicel Service Expanding Across Dominica

All quiet on BSX

Insurers estimate losses from hurricanes

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

Visually impaired man denies attempting to export cocaine

Several students killed in Dominica during passage of Maria, says official

Las Vegas security guard was shot before gunman opened fire on crowd

Everyone must share burden

Ganja valuing $6.5m seized in Hellshire, one Haitian among three persons arrested

Guyanese visitor charged

RELATED STORIES
Ochi winners chosen in Sandals arts fest

DJ Lava a hit at Sandals

‘Ochi’ selects finest for Sandals festival of arts

PHOTO: LET’S PLAY

Standing ovation for Sandals Resorts Teachers’ Day celebrations

Sandals Resorts Canadian Winter Sizzle returns Jan 10

Resort plugs Jamaica on Canadian, US radio

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...