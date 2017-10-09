Dozens of migrants missing after boat sinks between Tunisia and Sicily

Telegraph UK - Monday, October 17, 2017

9 October 2017 12:04pm At least eight migrants are feared to have drowned after their boat collided with a Tunisian vessel in the Mediterranean. The collision happened in the middle of the night, southwest of the Italian island of Lampedusa. The migrant boat is believed to have left Sfax on the...read more

