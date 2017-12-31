Dominica Parliament holds emergency session extends state of emergency

The Dominican - Sunday, October 17, 2017

The Dominica Parliament have voted to extend the State of Emergency on the island to December 31, 2017 following the destruction wrought by hurricane Maria.read more

