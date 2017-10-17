Royal Navy could lose 'beach-landing' ships in next round of defence cuts

Telegraph UK - Friday, October 17, 2017

Royal Navy could lose 'beach-landing' ships in next round of defence cuts Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Royal Navy could lose 'beach-landing' ships in next round of defence cuts HMS Albion is one of two amphibious assault ships that could be taken out of service Credit: Royal Navy/PA 6 October...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US pressures Britain to send more troops back to Afghanistan to bolster efforts against Taliban

Royal Navy submarine commander removed over claim of 'inappropriate relationship' with female officer

First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Ministry of Defence facing 'hundreds of millions in hidden costs' for new fighter jets

Sailors are abandoning the navy's new warship because they are bored, it is claimed

Royal Marines to lose 200 men so Navy can crew its aircraft carriers

Royal Navy 'far weaker' than it was during Falklands War



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
New Met Live season opens with 'Norma'

Peter Pan remake true to original's spirit

Four segments in 2017 Nettleford conference

Upcoming entertainment events

Five good choices this weekend

Best of upcoming entertainment events

Food, friendship, fitness, forgiveness on Kelly's birthday

SPORTS more
Moses joins T&T to face Mexico tonight

Rodman wins Cycling on the Avenue

Nicholson hits 98 in trials

Reduced sports budget: A new commission within a year

Reduced sports budget: A new commission within a year

‘Dance’ and Josie to be a step ahead

Seven Race Card Saturday

POLITICS more
How Mennonites Are Avoiding High Prices in West

65-year-old remanded for trafficking 1.5 grams cocaine

ISSA not expecting Manning Cup scheduling issues

Goshen residents call on MPs Charles, Arscott to fix Morgan's Lane

Trump expected to decertify Iran nuclear deal: official

Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs apologizes for blunder

Senate quarantine act passes

BUSINESS more
New Energy Chamber chairman: Govt must resolve policy issues

Large businesses will survive, small will die

How Mennonites Are Avoiding High Prices in West

Best of upcoming entertainment events

Puerto Rico bonds sink after bailout comment

Putin, Saudi king turn page on decades of tensions

TransCanada cancelling Energy East pipeline

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Would-be thief chased away by jiu jitsu students

Nobel Peace Prize 2017 awarded to International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Seven Race Card Saturday

Police Award 7 in Belmopan

T.S. Nate Drops Rain; Kills 22 in Costa Rica

Police Begin Review of O.W. ‘Riot’

Edwin Castillo Convicted for Yo Creek Murder

RELATED STORIES
US pressures Britain to send more troops back to Afghanistan to bolster efforts against Taliban

Royal Navy submarine commander removed over claim of 'inappropriate relationship' with female officer

First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Ministry of Defence facing 'hundreds of millions in hidden costs' for new fighter jets

Sailors are abandoning the navy's new warship because they are bored, it is claimed

Royal Marines to lose 200 men so Navy can crew its aircraft carriers

Royal Navy 'far weaker' than it was during Falklands War

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
jack: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email :: dhackerj7@gmail.com //. Whats-App...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
jack: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email :: dhackerj7@gmail.com //. Whats-App...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...