Less than half of $565m owing in traffic tickets collected

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, October 17, 2017

Less than half the $565 million in outstanding traffic tickets have been collected by the government with just three weeks before the end of a three-month amnesty. National Security Minister Robert Montague disclosed during the weekly sitting of...read more

