Culture Passport programme expanded – Grange

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, October 17, 2017

Culture MinisterÂ Olivia Grange has announced an expanded Culture Passport programme. The programme will now include community-based organisations, churches, senior citizens, Associations, people with disabilities and other special interests...read more

