Students wade dangerous flood waters in eastern St Thomas

Jamaica Star - Thursday, October 17, 2017

Many students were forced to wade through flood waters in eastern St Thomas yesterday as torrential rain over the past two days rendered the Hordley Crossing main road impassable.Principal of the Happy Grove School in Hector's River, Portland,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Overnight rains leave several St Thomas roads flooded, impassable

Ferguson tours Eastern St Thomas following heavy rains

Happy Grove High students rushed to hospital after bus accident

Students stranded first day of school - Bus, taxi drivers strike

Bad roads protests disrupt start of school year in St Thomas, Portland

Two students swept away in St Thomas flood waters, residents stranded, court suspended

Weekend rain causes landslides, flooding



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Improve local quality to dominate Billboard Hot 100

Intense fun at Ken's Wildflower

Charly Black added to Jay Z's Tidal concert

Festival Seeks Top Young Local Musicians

Festival Seeks Top Young Local Musicians

WindReach Now Offering ‘Goat Yoga’ Sessions

BHS helping hurricane victims

SPORTS more
Corporate Hands | NCB supports 10-day camp for aspiring cricketers

Basketball League: Warriors & Panthers Win

2017/18 Corona League Football Season Launch

Basketball League: Warriors & Panthers Win

Photos: BASA Barry Hanson Swimming Open

2017/18 Corona League Football Season Launch

Advance Team Gears Up For World Triathlon

POLITICS more
Intense fun at Ken's Wildflower

Granger dead set on ‘fit and proper’ person for GECOM’s Chairman

DDL embarks on US$50M expansion

Dominica keeping financial obligations to public servants despite no revenue

PNP SE St Mary standard bearer urges constituents to 'fly di gate'

Nobel Literature Prize 2017: Will Handmaid's Tale earn top award for Margaret Atwood?

Rowley chides forex hoarders at TTMA Awards

BUSINESS more
Deal protections market practice analysis

Investing lessons from the 8m janitor

Sports stars lined up for investment summit

Escape room trend arrives in Bermuda

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 4 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 4 2017

RenRe Estimate $625M From Storms & Quake

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Father discovers 'missing' son was in jail for illegal gun

Brothers murdered in gun attack

Suspected suicide in Golden Grove

'Miracle' woman shot in the heart saved by firefighter boyfriend in Las Vegas shooting 

Sir Edward Heath would have been questioned under caution over rape of 11-year-old boy, report finds

British climber killed in 'last act of love' shielding wife from Yosemite rock fall

Veteran who stole truck to save Las Vegas shooting victims returns it to the owner with an apology

RELATED STORIES
Overnight rains leave several St Thomas roads flooded, impassable

Ferguson tours Eastern St Thomas following heavy rains

Happy Grove High students rushed to hospital after bus accident

Students stranded first day of school - Bus, taxi drivers strike

Bad roads protests disrupt start of school year in St Thomas, Portland

Two students swept away in St Thomas flood waters, residents stranded, court suspended

Weekend rain causes landslides, flooding

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
jack: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email :: dhackerj7@gmail.com //. Whats-App...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Killers can run but cant hide
jack: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email :: dhackerj7@gmail.com //. Whats-App...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...