EDITORIAL: Think big to achieve big

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

It is easy to cheer whenever we hear the words ârenewable energyâ positively associated with our bit of paradise, Antigua and Barbuda. Any regular reader will know that renewable energy holds great interest for us because we believe that it is an integral part of our future. For this...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Health Minister optimistic despite challenges at health centres

Lovell blasts former UPP members

CDB & ECCB want aggressive debt reduction for A&B

Trough brings heavy showers to Eastern Caribbean

New posthumous Prince albums to include unreleased music

Missing 4-year-old girl spotted in Tennessee, $3K reward offered

Court hears case of woman who apparently fell off balcony trying to escape Tinder date



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kartel discharged from hospital

Allfaces Entertainment drops Fully Bad rhythm

New comedians emerging at Comedy Bar

Influence annoyed by 'Paparazzi'

Tony Range upbeat about 'Love Story'

Heavy rain didn't dampen pan chicken fest

Popcaan, Masicka lead on 'El Chapo' rhythm

SPORTS more
Traffic wardens withdrawn from streets near football stadiums over fears of attacks from angry fans 

Sport Scoreboard, October 4, 2017

Bermuda to face Canada in charity event

Sixth sense for pair of Bermuda horses

Bean-Fox invited to attend overseas camp

Leaky Somerset looking for firepower

Bermudian players get virtual makeover

POLITICS more
Roseau Soon to be a Pedestrian City

Gang Violence Reduction Coordinator Appointed

Denzel Washington stuns great-grandmother with surprise doorstep visit  

All hands on deck for SE St Mary seat

​Holness encourages coffee farmers to up productivity, change price per box mindset

What Spain owes to Catalonia and vice versa

How Australia passed gun control

BUSINESS more
New data reveals that Jamaica's economy contracted in first quarter of financial year

Digicel Announces Paul Stafford As CEO

Digicel Announces Paul Stafford As CEO

Special Olympics to benefit from Digicel 5K

SNP minister claims Scottish economy growing by 0.1 per cent is 'good news'

XL Catlin Named Bermuda Insurer Of The Year

Former CFO of Novae joins AIG

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Gang Violence Reduction Coordinator Appointed

Gang Violence Reduction Coordinator Appointed

Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake

2 more Jamaicans plead guilty in lottery scam

Ex-boyfriend of murdered antiques dealer is jailed for forging her will

Donald Trump arrives in Las Vegas in wake of America's worst mass shooting

Police name 13-year-old accident victim

RELATED STORIES
Health Minister optimistic despite challenges at health centres

Lovell blasts former UPP members

CDB & ECCB want aggressive debt reduction for A&B

Trough brings heavy showers to Eastern Caribbean

New posthumous Prince albums to include unreleased music

Missing 4-year-old girl spotted in Tennessee, $3K reward offered

Court hears case of woman who apparently fell off balcony trying to escape Tinder date

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...