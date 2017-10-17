Tony Vendryes | The dark side of calcium

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, serving many vital functions, including circulatory and muscular activity, nerve conduction and hormonal secretion. Calcium is critical to our body's structure and function, with 99 per cent of your...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The dark side of calcium

Tony Vendryes | Protect your breasts, bone and womb

Tony Vendryes | The dangers of calcium

The dangers of calcium

An Ounce of Prevention | Magnesium helps migraine and mental health

Magnesium - the mighty mineral

The dark side of calcium



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hollywood courts Marlon James

October 5 funeral for Wya

DJ Paul Michael entertains

Artistes named for Exodus 40 Live

NAMILCO/EBFA 7-A-Side tourney… Miss World Guyana Vena Mookram urges teams and fans to always aim high

‘Psychopath’ guns down 59 in Las Vegas

Merritone sets tone for homecoming 2017

SPORTS more
Fox competes at artistic gymnastics worlds

Minister Smith: We will make it work

Tigers climb to fourth, Saints stun Green Machine

D/Force, Morv’t Caledonia and N/E Stars all progress in FA Trophy

Kerry cops fourth title, Koylass cruises

King keeps Tranquil unbeaten in NZ

‘Undercover’ to produce the goods

POLITICS more
The Senate's questionable democratic status

Phillips wants Gov't to do more for microcredit sector

PM says JLP Gov't committed to 'politics of partnership'

‘Undercover’ to produce the goods

Ruiz gets best fighter award

Chris: Give us time to pay

Bath woman awaits fulfillment of PM’s promise

BUSINESS more
Caricom launches online platforms for trade, doing business

Next Gen Creators

Business Chambers weigh in on 2018 Budget

Economist: Finance Minister did best with what he had

T&T Chamber happy with proposals

This culture of entitlement in sport

Worried

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
No lead yet in Clarendon double murder

Injured man found with gun Cops believe weapon related to Molynes Road murder

Weapons cache found at Las Vegas shooter's house

No charges so far against 'machete beating mom' DHL leaves Stewart fuming

Hollywood courts Marlon James

'What's it like being shot at?' The poignant last Facebook post of Las Vegas shooting victim Chris Roybal

'Bump-stock' devices: How Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock could have used 'a souped-up semi-automatic'

RELATED STORIES
The dark side of calcium

Tony Vendryes | Protect your breasts, bone and womb

Tony Vendryes | The dangers of calcium

The dangers of calcium

An Ounce of Prevention | Magnesium helps migraine and mental health

Magnesium - the mighty mineral

The dark side of calcium

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...