Traces of fuel marker found in ASP cars

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

A senior cop from Berbice who was held last week in a probe involving stolen fuel markers at the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has reportedly been transferred and could be charged shortly. Officials close to the investigation yesterday disclosed that traces of the stolen fuel marker were...read more

