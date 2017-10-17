Guest Editor | Food as medicine - Breast cancer patients using nutrition to heal their body

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, October 17, 2017

She has been advised by her doctor to do chemotherapy, but Charmaine Williams has decided instead to change her diet in a bid to reverse breast cancer.Charmaine is among a growing number of persons who are using food to heal their body after being...read more

