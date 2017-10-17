Region Four has highest number of child sex abuse cases

Kaieteur News - Monday, October 17, 2017

Â  Director of Child Services, Ann Greene has said that Region Four has recorded the highest number of reported child sexual abuse in the country. The CPA Director was at the time addressing a forum on the topic of child sexual on the occasion of Child Protection Week observed recently. She...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Saying “if only” is not good enough for our children

More than 400 cases of sexual abuse under investigation

Taxi driver charged for sexually assaulting 7- year- old girl

Efforts underway to establish Sex Offenders’ Registry by 2018 – CPA Director

Childcare agency takes lessons of abuse to Baramita, other hinterland areas

Suspected child killer attacked, sexually abused several boys

GCB child protection courses commence



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Las Vegas shooting: At least two dead after gunfire at Route 91 festival near Mandalay Bay - latest news

Hugh Hefner buried beside Marilyn Monroe

Exodus 40th celebration for Atlanta

1970s 'Battle of the Sexes' parallels today

Solid Gold of the highest quality - Ernie Smith's musical half-century celebrated at Pegasus

Garvey film takes shape

Off The Rock: Free In-Flight Texting On Delta

SPORTS more
Mohammed: Windies will qualify for World Cup 2019

Zimbabwe to host WI for two Tests in October

Arena calls up Altidore, Yedlin, Cameron for Soca Warriors clash

‘Wine’ should taste superb

Stewart: ‘I feel like second class citizen’

Addressing violence in sports

Williams looking for outdoor cricket action

POLITICS more
Former Energy minister: SPT needs to change

PSA president sounds warning on Budget

‘Wine’ should taste superb

Dem politicians really stupid

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to hurricane-devastated islands

Bridgeport want favour from Lady Luck

Heath sex inquiry to allege the former Prime Minister abused youngsters at sea

BUSINESS more
Central Bank holds Repo rate at 4.75%

Tobago stakeholders, BATT chart way forward

IMF study examines loss of corresponding banking relationships on Caribbean

Former Energy minister: SPT needs to change

PSA president sounds warning on Budget

Female entrepreneurs to partake in global summit set for India

BATT, Tobago stakeholders chart way forward

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Las Vegas active shooter, in pictures

Las Vegas shooting: At least two dead after gunfire at Route 91 festival near Mandalay Bay - latest news

IMF study examines loss of corresponding banking relationships on Caribbean

PSA president sounds warning on Budget

Addressing violence in sports

Barbados needs a cultural change

Harris helping storm victims

RELATED STORIES
Saying “if only” is not good enough for our children

More than 400 cases of sexual abuse under investigation

Taxi driver charged for sexually assaulting 7- year- old girl

Efforts underway to establish Sex Offenders’ Registry by 2018 – CPA Director

Childcare agency takes lessons of abuse to Baramita, other hinterland areas

Suspected child killer attacked, sexually abused several boys

GCB child protection courses commence

RECENT COMMENTS
Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...