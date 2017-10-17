Irma, Maria force JAVA to scrap NORCECA tournament

Nation News - Sunday, October 17, 2017

KINGSTON â The devastation caused in some Caribbean islands by the recent passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, has resulted in a mass withdrawal of regional teams from the NORCECA Beach tournament carded...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JAVA pulls plug on NORCECA beach tournament

Insurance firms could take ‘big hit’

Celebrity T20 aims to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged islands

Open arms

Rush to leave island

Antigua appeals to international community for aid in rebuilding hurricane-ravaged Barbuda

Message from Opposition Leader on Hurricane Irma



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Off The Rock: Free In-Flight Texting On Delta

‘Escape Room Bermuda’ Opens In Hamilton

Plein Air Festival Set To Begin On November 11

Plein Air Festival Set To Begin On November 11

Eco-friendly Adventure Park developing slowly but surely

UK-made video ahead of reggae pack

'We Have Met Before' - Songs and sights of slaves

SPORTS more
Madeiros & Berry College Team Win First Show

Madeiros & Berry College Team Win First Show

Bermuda Boccia Team Returns From Kansas

Hockey: Canada East, Bermuda & Boston Win

Basketball League: Hornets & Falcons Win

Renegades Retain Mad Hatters Rugby Titles

Hockey: Canada East, Bermuda & Boston Win

POLITICS more
Heath sex inquiry to allege the former Prime Minister abused youngsters at sea

By-election date expected today

250 more youngsters for JNSC

Where is the money? Campaign funds, Trafigura?

Theresa May and Andrew Marr clash over Prime Minister's failure to answer 'straightforward questions'

Transformation of the public sector — Part 3

No 10 wanted to bring in SAS soldier to give Theresa May a 'pep talk' after election 

BUSINESS more
#DesignWeekJA 2017 for the digital age

LIAT announces limited service to hurricane battered countries

100 Women In Finance “Let’s Talk Tech” Event

Do it for the love, not for the likes

Sovereign vs corporate bonds

Accountant General guides pension process

Happy Teachers earn US dollars

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
BBC and Archbishop of Canterbury should stop pointing the finger at one another over child abuse, victims' lawyer says

Murder arrest after two men found dead at property in Oxfordshire

Constable hospitalised after crashing in Portland

Woman dressed only in panties beating child in video arrested

Germany arrests suspected baby food poisoner

Man arrested after illegal gun, ammo found in Wagon Wheel, St James

Renegades Retain Mad Hatters Rugby Titles

RELATED STORIES
JAVA pulls plug on NORCECA beach tournament

Insurance firms could take ‘big hit’

Celebrity T20 aims to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged islands

Open arms

Rush to leave island

Antigua appeals to international community for aid in rebuilding hurricane-ravaged Barbuda

Message from Opposition Leader on Hurricane Irma

RECENT COMMENTS
Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Caribbean states will not shut up or be shut out
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Stepping into new era of customer care
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...