Standards In Focus…gnbs – Providing Consultancy Services For Businesses

Kaieteur News - Sunday, October 17, 2017

The Conformity Assessment Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is responsible for providing essential services required to facilitate the implementation of a recognized Conformity Assessment Infrastructure in Guyana and to support the competitiveness of local...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyana’s untouched beauty has tremendous potential for tourism

Public urged to donate to Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund

EPA instructs ExxonMobil to do more on environmental front

PAHF Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 – Guyana …ExxonMobil sign on as main sponsor

Low-graded works on GMC office building…5 more witnesses remain for prosecution

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

MACORP operating in conformity with int’l standards



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PHOTO: In tune

Youth night at Marsden Methodist Church

Schooner left high and dry by 1921 hurricane

The sort of hand that keeps us enraptured with the game

Conference will be life-changing

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 30

Dr. Douglas’ Book Wins Critics Choice Award

SPORTS more
Celebrity T20 aims to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged islands

Video: Police Week Kicks Off With Gymkhana

OJ Simpson to be released from prison Monday

Sport Scoreboard, September 30, 2017

Boston in charge at Ball Hockey Classic

Renegades aim to retain titles

Tiburon loses ground on leaders

POLITICS more
The sins of this country are laid bare for us to see

Broadcasters have one week to reapply for licences

Work advanced in making Jamaica premier logistics hub — Holness

Holness responds to reports of 'no disciplinary proceedings' against some senior cops

MPs to debate living wage

Opposition Leader wants PM to be taken to Privileges Committee

DNA’s Erica Edwards vows to reverse social decay in Rural South

BUSINESS more
Photos & Video: Gorham’s 2017 Home Fair

Do not invest in volatile gold

When families lead themselves out of poverty

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 29 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 29 2017

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 30

West: Brace for tough budget

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Top cop’s word

The sins of this country are laid bare for us to see

Saying “if only” is not good enough for our children

Confronting police brutality; an analysis

‘Shine buck’ acquitted of raping underage girl

Guilty pleas, rape victims who decline to testify ….a trend for June criminal assizes

Shortage of Drugs and medical equipment severely affect the Linden Hospital Complex

RELATED STORIES
Guyana’s untouched beauty has tremendous potential for tourism

Public urged to donate to Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund

EPA instructs ExxonMobil to do more on environmental front

PAHF Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 – Guyana …ExxonMobil sign on as main sponsor

Low-graded works on GMC office building…5 more witnesses remain for prosecution

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

MACORP operating in conformity with int’l standards

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Tracy soul: I dont really know much about hacking after so many tries i met Cyberhacking lord who later help me find out my husband has been cheating on me and stealing from my bank account, he had this...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...