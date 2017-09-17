Dwayne Wedderburn | Experiencing the miraculous in the presence of the Lord

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, September 17, 2017

"One day while reaping coffee in Mavis Bank I fell down the hillside. While falling I grabbed a coffee plant. I heard my backbone crack from the sudden jolt. After being rescued I was taken to hospital. All the tests revealed that my spine was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Experiencing the miraculous in the presence of the Lord

Dwayne Wedderburn | Living in the presence of the Lord

Living in the presence of the Lord

Living in the presence of - the Lord

Returning to the presence of the Lord

Dwayne Wedderburn | The Power of the Presence of the Lord

Apostle Facey - delivered to minister



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival cancels cruises

Street Vybz Entertainment Futsal Competition… African Connection beat Ol Skool Ballers to advance

'It' pays off to have kids cuss

Partying the 'Arty' way from Trinidad to Jamaica

MAPS 'Shore Thing' set to deliver

Princess Casino Receives Provisional License

Prince Reignn: Fellow entertainers not doing enough for St Thomas

SPORTS more
Candid Cameron

Fitness the key to success for Red Force in PCL

Windies women will show force

Campbell dominates Plymouth Stage

Non-runner Herculean

CONCACAF throws support behind Caribbean relief efforts

Chow fifth in C final, now ranked 17th in world

POLITICS more
West: Brace for tough budget

Shell T&T boss: Talks on Dragon gas ongoing

Non-runner Herculean

PNCR Diamond Jubilee Family Fun day and Sports set for next month

$100M in radio purchases…. Auditor General ready to call in police if GECOM fails to act on report

Barca at centre of political dispute

Selection controversy mars Commonwealth Games TT team

BUSINESS more
West: Brace for tough budget

Shell T&T boss: Talks on Dragon gas ongoing

Samsung climbs in ranking of best global brands

Local medical facility gets international accreditation

Shell T&T boss: Talks on Dragon gas ongoing

Sagicor gains $0.13

Mortgaged Houses a ‘Legacy’ of Economic Problems

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Fitness the key to success for Red Force in PCL

Stars to visit Pitchment FC in last-32 on Sunday

After Son’s Return, Cameron Usher Sr. ‘Goes Off’ on Police

Shooting within the law

Essequibo observes 145th anniversary of the Devonshire Castle uprising

GRA security officer held after shooting spree

Minister Henry visits dead schoolboy’s home

RELATED STORIES
Experiencing the miraculous in the presence of the Lord

Dwayne Wedderburn | Living in the presence of the Lord

Living in the presence of the Lord

Living in the presence of - the Lord

Returning to the presence of the Lord

Dwayne Wedderburn | The Power of the Presence of the Lord

Apostle Facey - delivered to minister

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...