Disaster money runs out

Jamaica Star - Friday, September 17, 2017

The Government said that it has used up the $491 million that was allocated in the Budget to respond to natural disasters.Audley Shaw, the country's finance minister, said that adverse weather conditions that affected the island earlier this year,...read more

RELATED STORIES
$491 million budgeted for disaster mitigation spent; additional funds coming

Jamaica to review disaster insurance fund with CCRIF

Dominica hosting CariCOF for the first time

Chantal prompts look at lack of funds for flood mitigation

Response to adverse weather conditions must be assessed – Corriette

Perilous times - Parliament should urgently debate motions on natural disasters

$1.5 billion for natural disasters



Prince Reignn: Fellow entertainers not doing enough for St Thomas

No Face Unknown pays for lifeguard classes for unsung hero

Visionary wants crime and violence to 'Stop'

New York awaits Strictly 2K

Magnum King Symatic won't waste time after car crash

Former Vybz Kartel recruit stabbed to death

'Cucumba' singer tells persons not to give up on Jamaica

Winston: Leeward Islands prep hampered by recent storms

Tennis association head distances self from Gardner issue

Holder hails Lewis, Joseph after stand-out Oval displays

Warner loses fight against US extradition

All Kaepernick wants is equal justice for blacks

Ball Hockey: Bermuda, Ex-Pats & Boston Win

Ball Hockey: Bermuda, Ex-Pats & Boston Win

Warner loses fight against US extradition

Rowley says no to IMF

OECS Media Alert: Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit to address the Nation

Failing to win the ethnic minority vote cost Theresa May 28 seats at the 2017 general election, study finds

Tory MP admits he would 'love to be' prime minister but calls for leadership plotters to be 'punished'

Gaming chief Schuetz cleared of wrongdoing

Tannis over to Bees

Digicel Rising Stars semis on Sunday

Manpower waiting for right time to list on stock exchange

Tax what Trump is proposing

Storm-hit Caribbean eyes solar solutions

New carwash is clean and green

Trumps tax plan targets offshore business

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 28 2017

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

People should be free to 'black up' without fear of being arrested, Ukip interim leader tells supporters

Blenheim horse trials volunteer charged with fraud after allegedly posing as nurse and injecting spectator with drugs 

Ryanair backs down: Airline will pay compensation for hotels and costs for victims of cancelled flights

'Bullying' Tesco executives falsified profits to boost salaries in scam which wiped £2bn off firm's value, court hears

Saudi man arrested after threatening women drivers

St Lucia Government downplays reports foreign prisoners are high risk

Clown arrested for murder

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Linton: I have a beautiful marble topped coffee table...2ft. 6ins.x4ft, rectangular shaped. It weighs about 90lbs. Asking $350 but negotiable... 4456262

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Third World sings for the environment
URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Still time to repent for American racism
