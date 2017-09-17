Ali Seals ODI Series Win After Evin Lewis’ 176

Antigua Observer - Thursday, September 17, 2017

England completed a series win over West Indies with a six-run victory on the DLS method as rain ended the fourth one-day international early.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PM confirms several hurricane related deaths in Dominica

Ground-breaking Windies series confirmed: PCB chairman

Press release: LIAT ASSESSES AIRPORT OPERATIONS INTO ST. MAARTEN AND TORTOLA

Holder defends batting unit, says Windies have improved

Barge from Barbuda with people and belongings arrives

Press Release: Summary of events from Hurricane Irma

Benjamin Appointed Hurricanes’ New Coach



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Moving to the Kindermusik rhythm

Millennials digital habits revealed

Triathlete Duffy inspires next generation

A design for life

Collected, concise excellence

Docu-film highlights JA's role in human trafficking

'Peelin Orange' spans over half-century

SPORTS more
Triathlete Duffy inspires next generation

Commercial Bowling League Results

Family Centre Kids Golf Clinic On October 18

NCAA basketball coaches among 10 charged with fraud, corruption

Walsh Jr out of ABCA Tri20 Tournament

St James, Cornwall wins set up massive weekend clash

Holder hails Lewis, Joseph after stand-out Oval displays

POLITICS more
UK 'bitterly disappointed' as US slaps tariff on Bombardier

Manning's School student aces CSEC

Earth Today | Beyond the Cockpit Country petition

Jamaica commits US$100,000 each to Antigua, Dominica

PNP using crowd funding to raise money for party

Finance Minister bemoans poor use of fiscal incentives for business

‘Para’ to swoop and take on big guns

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 27 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 27 2017

Digicel 5K funds provide feeding aids for children

CDC receives over $16M in cash, supplies for hurricane-ravaged islands

UK 'bitterly disappointed' as US slaps tariff on Bombardier

T&T jumps 11 spots in Global Competitiveness ranking

Mouttet: Absenteeism a major drag on productivity

TECH more
USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

CRIME more
Antigua records three killings in 10 days

Counsellor says society discounts domestic abuse against males

Anti-terror police arrest man, 20, as properties searched in London and Walsall

Corporate Hands | JN Foundation gives police air conditioning units

Drug mule who begged cops 'a chance' denied bail

Criminals target cops in retaliation for fatal shootings

T&T T20 to raise $1m for Hurricane victims

RELATED STORIES
PM confirms several hurricane related deaths in Dominica

Ground-breaking Windies series confirmed: PCB chairman

Press release: LIAT ASSESSES AIRPORT OPERATIONS INTO ST. MAARTEN AND TORTOLA

Holder defends batting unit, says Windies have improved

Barge from Barbuda with people and belongings arrives

Press Release: Summary of events from Hurricane Irma

Benjamin Appointed Hurricanes’ New Coach

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Kate Johnson: HEY GUYS,CONTACT GHOSTHACKER2351@GMAIL.COM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACK JOBS (CELLPHONE HACK,CHANGE YOUR GRADE,BOOST YOUR CREDIT SCORE). IF INTERESTED TELL HIM I REFERRED YOU.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..