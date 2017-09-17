Poor weather forecast as Maria passes island

Royal Gazette - Thursday, September 17, 2017

Rough weather is forecast today as Hurricane Maria, which intensified yesterday to a Category 1 storm, passes to Bermudas northwest this evening. While tropical storm force winds are not expected within the islands marine area, the Bermuda Weather Service predicts strong winds, a few showers...read more

