Canadian universities to host fair

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

Eight Atlantic Canadian universities are to visit Bermuda next week to meet potential students and share information about their courses. Katherine Cross, visit coordinator and assistant registrar at Dalhousie University, said Were excited to return to Bermuda to connect with students about...read more

