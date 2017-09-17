652 CXC students fail to meet job and college requirements

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

Sixty-two percent of the candidates who took this yearâs Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination do not meet the minimum requirement for college and jobs advertised in Antigua and Barbuda. The data released by the education ministryâs Measurement and Evaluation...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Driver uninjured after crashing into calf

Passenger in deadly car crash identified, still critical

Luiz Suarez joins Lionel Messi in Antigua

Gov’t accused of ripping off construction workers

YIDA Press Release

Gun factory set for Antigua

A&B To Help Haiti



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vybz Kartel hospitalised

'Talk Up Yout' premieres tomorrow

Jennifer Lopez donates $1m to Puerto Rico relief

Friends rally for Feluke

Patrons swarm Pan di Plaza

Vybz Kartel hospitalised for kidney infection

Make waves at fabulous Seascent

SPORTS more
Daily Update from Dominica [Tuesday, September 26]

CAC Bodybuilding Championships Cancelled

New Trump outburst after another NFL team takes a knee

Sport Scoreboard, September 26, 2017

Championships cancelled after earthquake

Double duty for Fray

Boyles Dont blame Village

POLITICS more
Jamaica reaping success in tourism sector

Shadow Education Minister On Middle Schools

Shadow Education Minister On Middle Schools

PNP asks comrades for money to help party

Petition for 10-year term limit on Parliamentarians launched

Dominica seeking US$100-m agreement with World Bank

Withdraw offensive 'Ombudsman' comment, Young Jamaica tells Phillips

BUSINESS more
ILS Bermuda Announce New Education Initiative

BII conference to look to insurance future

ILS Bermuda sponsors five scholarships

Halt speculation on the exchange rate, says Shaw

Ironshore Expands Into US & London Markets

Defining progress

Duperreault restructures AIG

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Two fatally shot by police in Linstead

Clarendon man nabbed with ganja at airport

No charges yet for 3 persons held in Flanker gun find

Motorcyclists account for 31 per cent of road fatalities, urged to wear protective gear

‘National Grub Day’ In Aid Of Hurricane Victims

Man caught attempting to smuggle ganja to Antigua

Murder accused shouts 'I haven't done anything' in case of burnt human remains

RELATED STORIES
Driver uninjured after crashing into calf

Passenger in deadly car crash identified, still critical

Luiz Suarez joins Lionel Messi in Antigua

Gov’t accused of ripping off construction workers

YIDA Press Release

Gun factory set for Antigua

A&B To Help Haiti

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...