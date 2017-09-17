Smoke fills passenger jet's cabin in emergency at California airport

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

Smoke fills passenger jet's cabin in emergency at California airport Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Smoke fills passenger jet's cabin in emergency at California airport Smoke fills the cabin of an Allegiant Air jet after it landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California Credit:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US health secretary suspends use of chartered jets following spending row

Istanbul airport 'closed after private plane crashes on landing and bursts into flames'

Budget airline passenger stunned to spot can of Stella Artois in cockpit 

Caribbean airport where planes swoop low over a beach destroyed by Hurricane Irma 

Japan Airlines flight in emergency landing after bird strike

Passengers 'injured' in evacuation of Thomas Cook flight to London after smoke spotted in cabin

Airport mix-up sees Winter Olympics delegation land in Pyongyang after pilot files wrong flight plan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vybz Kartel hospitalised with kidney infection

Photos: Bermuda Society Of Arts Exhibition

Shanti Das Brings ‘Silence The Shame’ To Island

Jason Derulo's house has been burgled - 'Fuller House' bosses give up on Olsen twins

Xqlusiv dance crew goes international

Ganggoolie defends video of him dancing on woman's back

Photos & Video: City Food ‘Street Festival’ Event

SPORTS more
A Look into the World of Sports

Basketball League: Lions & Warriors Win

Basketball League: Lions & Warriors Win

US should 'negotiate with the Taliban' says cricketer turned politician Imran Khan

Duffy: “It’s Nice To Be Back For A Local Triathlon”

Duffy: “It’s Nice To Be Back For A Local Triathlon”

Sport Scoreboard, September 25, 2017

POLITICS more
EU ramps up pressure on UK at new round of Brexit talks

Dominica P.M. Calls for Climate Change Fight

Chelsea Manning barred from entering Canada for offences 'similar to treason'

US should 'negotiate with the Taliban' says cricketer turned politician Imran Khan

Loan Guarantees, Financial Assistance & More

St. Kitts & Nevis gives EC$ 2.5 million to neighbouring islands impacted by severe Hurricanes

PNP wants ban on mining in Cockpit Country

BUSINESS more
EU ramps up pressure on UK at new round of Brexit talks

French truck drivers protest labor changes

Economists see no gain from NAFTA renegotiation

Pain of New Gas Prices Settling In

Eight-day winning streak ends on BSX

Manufacturers' Association and Samuda to continue sugar talks

Digicel: ‘Next Generation Internet Technology’

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
French truck drivers protest labor changes

G.S.U. Makes 2 Busts for Drugs

City Man Charged over Marijuana Plantation; His Son is Missing

Firearms, Believed to be Linked to Castro, Taken Off Streets

Police Re-Open Investigation into Death Of Karl Leslie in Hattieville

Charles Brown Charged for Rape of a Child

4 Busted with Illegally Cut Mahogany Logs

RELATED STORIES
US health secretary suspends use of chartered jets following spending row

Istanbul airport 'closed after private plane crashes on landing and bursts into flames'

Budget airline passenger stunned to spot can of Stella Artois in cockpit 

Caribbean airport where planes swoop low over a beach destroyed by Hurricane Irma 

Japan Airlines flight in emergency landing after bird strike

Passengers 'injured' in evacuation of Thomas Cook flight to London after smoke spotted in cabin

Airport mix-up sees Winter Olympics delegation land in Pyongyang after pilot files wrong flight plan

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
h@cker: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking /tracing ..Mobile hacking / mobile...

Glasgow police patrol arrests five with unlicensed firearm, wig, crowbar
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Third World sings for the environment
LISA GARY: My name is Gary Lisa , with the help of hackingsolution4@gmail.com i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out. You can contact: hackingsolution4@gmail.com for spying...

URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...