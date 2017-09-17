Parent as a consumer of education

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, September 17, 2017

In the traditional framework, education is based on the 'ability of the average' to receive, understand, and reproduce a body of work.As parents, this means that we may not consider how our children learn, or even what they are learning, until our...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Parent as a consumer of education

Learning re-imagined - Importance of S.T.E.M in today’s world

Literacy in the Digital Age | What does it mean to be literate?

Educating students for the 21st century

Dr. Gibbons: Middle School Transformation Plan

VIDE Gearing Up for Transition to Online Assessments

Split on education - Principals not at one on Thwaites' grade-seven assessment vision



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Story of the Song | 'Still the Storms' connects West Africa, Caribbean, US - Spiritual song about slavery, a Ziggy Marley...

'Boy Blue' to 'Boops' to 'Dancehall Queen' - Audrey Reid an excellent fit role as 'Marcia'

Song from Jah Jah Yute's album on TBS TV series

Alpha spreads wings

Vernon Buckley returns Refreshed

Campbell causes stir in Matey Chronicles

The Heptones give European tour nod

SPORTS more
Morata's hat-trick lifts Chelsea

Past The Finishing Post

Cornwall clip Anchovy 1-0

KC win 3-1 but coach wants more

Tony Becca | The evils of postponements

Tanya Lee | Who is tops in high school sports?

Get up, get active and keep moving - Powell’s new line of personal-care products to encourage healthier lifestyle

POLITICS more
KC win 3-1 but coach wants more

Religion & Culture | Storytelling: An essential art in this era

Ignored and insulted - Passagefort residents angry as Government seems set to build transport hub on their doorsteps despite objections

Did Julian Robinson and Peter Phillips buy a cloak of moral and political superiority?

Portia Simpson Miller to receive honorary degree from The UWI

Education isn't a commodity for labour

A heart of gold gold

BUSINESS more
Apple Watch goes solo, but don't dump your phone yet

Glenford Smith | Confused about career direction

Francis Wade | Solving those nagging customer complaints that never go away

David Jessop | Hurricanes: a longer-term view is now essential

Oran Hall | Selling estate property without executor's knowledge

Jamaicans shun personal bankruptcy

Conduent to hold invitation-only job fair

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Jamaica's crime crisis… how did we get there?

Thieves in control

Crime draining the economy, Manchester business leaders told

$1-million fine or prison time for failing to vaccinate children

Let farmers use idle land!

Cops: Scheme still helping troubled youth

Stop gun flow

RELATED STORIES
Parent as a consumer of education

Learning re-imagined - Importance of S.T.E.M in today’s world

Literacy in the Digital Age | What does it mean to be literate?

Educating students for the 21st century

Dr. Gibbons: Middle School Transformation Plan

VIDE Gearing Up for Transition to Online Assessments

Split on education - Principals not at one on Thwaites' grade-seven assessment vision

RECENT COMMENTS
URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...