Solange Sinclair is Miss Jamaica World 2017

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Solange Sinclair a crowd favourite from the outset, was crowned Miss Jamaica World 2017 during the pageant's grand coronation on Saturday night at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.ÃÂ read more

