The Truth About Ghana

Kaieteur News - Sunday, September 17, 2017

By Lloyd H. Marshall I refer to the Kaieteur News Editorial of Saturday September 16, last, under the caption âDelusion Over Oil â The editorial related the dire conditions which exist in Ghana despite the production of oil. âToday, Ghana remains poor, its roads are full of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Harmon throws support behind Patterson’s controversial ‘oil blocks’ claim

The country did well under the leadership of the PPP

Trinidad Govt. probing alleged multi- million dollar oil production scheme

Looming oil industry…Guyanese must make demands or risk losing economic benefits

Govt.’s secrecy on oil contract creating ‘dangerous’ situation for Guyana

Role of Police Service Commission – disciplinary matters

Tanzania paid dearly for nondisclosure of oil contract



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Still the Storms' connects West Africa, Caribbean, US - Spiritual song about slavery, a Ziggy Marley favourite

Lift Off! PROPELLA second cohort premieres at TTFF

Story of the Song | 'Boy Blue' to 'Boops' to 'Dancehall Queen' - Audrey Reid an excellent fit role as...

Paul Campbell recovers from heart attack - ... Gives up smoking, continues working

Sasco, Jahmiel, Jermaine for PAN Regional 2 event

Rita Marley gets another doctorate

Miss Teen finalists meet governor general

SPORTS more
Harris staying as BFA chief

NSC blank new girls

Experience could be key in KO final

‘Baku’ has the last laugh

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Diamond Upsetters upstage Agricola, Grove remain undefeated, Mocha also win

'Settled squad needed for Cup qualifiers'

Chris Gayle fit for crucial third ODI

POLITICS more
EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Diamond Upsetters upstage Agricola, Grove remain undefeated, Mocha also win

Former waiter picked to lead populist 5-Star Movement into Italian election

Antigua appeals to international community for aid in rebuilding hurricane-ravaged Barbuda

Antigua appeals to international community for aid in rebuilding hurricane-ravaged Barbuda

'Save Cockpit Country' petition surpasses 15k signatures

German election 2017 polls and odds tracker: Will Angela Merkel remain as Chancellor?

JISCO completes ALPART acquisition deal

BUSINESS more
Agriculture sector will remain strong despite impending oil boom – NAREI’s CEO

‘We don’t need more barrels, we need brains’ – President charges diaspora

IDT hearing in JSE regulator's 'suspension' pushed back

Cedric Stephens | Disaster meltdown

Hi-Lo going online - Grocery-shopping platform, deliveries for next year

Business, property value boom anticipated from Barbican road project — Chuck

Registration For Dive In Festival Still Open

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Let farmers use idle land!

Cops: Scheme still helping troubled youth

Stop gun flow

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Diamond Upsetters upstage Agricola, Grove remain undefeated, Mocha also win

Commander obtains injunction against Reporter

Woman allegedly burns ex-partner’s home over child support

GRA official shot during robbery

RELATED STORIES
Harmon throws support behind Patterson’s controversial ‘oil blocks’ claim

The country did well under the leadership of the PPP

Trinidad Govt. probing alleged multi- million dollar oil production scheme

Looming oil industry…Guyanese must make demands or risk losing economic benefits

Govt.’s secrecy on oil contract creating ‘dangerous’ situation for Guyana

Role of Police Service Commission – disciplinary matters

Tanzania paid dearly for nondisclosure of oil contract

RECENT COMMENTS
URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
URGENT: Information Regarding Us Citizens’ Evacuation from Dominica
JOHN WHALT: CONTACT THEM FOR ALL KINDS OF HACKING JOB AT NOBLEHACKER284@GMAIL.COM They are professional group hackers based in Europe,Asia,Africa. Their services are 100% guaranteed so you have nothing to...

Health officials at odds over the safety of e-cigarettes, as TV ads launched
JOEY: Need a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit score, criminal records, emails, whatsapp, facebook, snapchat, Icloud, youtube,delete bad comments,...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...