Lowest road deaths count for 2017 recorded in August

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, September 17, 2017

Jamaica recorded 19 road deaths last month. According to the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, this is the lowest figure recorded for a one-month period this year. Statistics compiled by the unit show that the 19 fatalities recorded...read more

